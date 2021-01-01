From yosemite home decor
Shooting Star Collection Seven Light Mini Chandelier
Update your home with this unique mini chandelier by Yosemite Home decor. The Shooting Star Collection features a contemporary 7-light chandelier in a Rustic Black finish. Item Code #SCFP2005-7-RS, this chandelier looks like an atom with its many orbed frame that creates a sort of cage around the candle-like light bulbs, but has all the style and sophistication to rejuvenate your entryway, living room, and dining room. Step outside of the box and get creative with your space. Constructed of steel this piece is durable, sustainable, and easy to care for. It comes equipped with 3 ft. of chain and 3.5 ft. of wire. It requires (7) Incandescent candelabra (E12) base bulbs at a maximum of 60-watts. A limited 1-year warranty is included on all parts. Also available in a Rustic Black finish 5-light variation.