From orren ellis
Shlok Swirl Med 25 fl oz. Serving Bowl
Features:GlassAlabaster BlackAlabaster WhiteHandwash recommendedProduct Type: Serving bowlFood Safe: YesColor: Shape: RoundPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorPrimary Material: GlassMicrowave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: NoOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Number of Bowls Included: 1Additional Items: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoUtensil Included: NoNumber of Utensils Included: Utensil Type: Utensil Material: Number of Tiers: Country of Origin: TurkeyMount Type: Pedestal Base: NoPTFE Free: NoCapacity: 25Theme: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PFOA Free: Product Care: Dishwasher SafeSpefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoFIRA Certified: GreenSpec: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: FDA Approved: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Overall Top Width - Side to Side: 9.85Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9.85Overall Product Weight: 2.9Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Color: Alabaster White