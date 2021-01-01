From wrought studio
Shivani Round Cheese Board and Platter
Advertisement
Features:History and style collideCopper accentProduct Type: Cheese Board Color: White/CopperPrimary Material: MarbleShape: RoundPattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorNumber of Compartments: Microwave Safe: NoDishwasher Safe: NoFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: IndiaStyle: Farmhouse / CountryPTFE Free: YesPieces Included: Lead Free: Oven Safe: NoHandles: NoAdditional Pieces: NoLid Included: NoBase / Stand Included: NoServing Utensil Included: NoUtensil Type: Utensil Material: Cheese Knives and Tools Included: NoCheese Knives and Tools Type: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePFOA Free: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernRotating: Product Care: Hand Wash OnlySpefications:FIRA Certified: GreenSpec: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: FDA Approved: SCS Certified: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Lazy Susan Diameter: Overall Length - Front to Back: Overall Height - Base to Top: 1.75Overall Product Weight: 4.6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes