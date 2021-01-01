From kenneth cole new york
KENNETH COLE NEW YORK Shirting Stripe 4-Piece Blue Cotton Sheet Set King
Create the sleep haven of your dreams with the Shirting Stripe Sheet Set from KENNETH COLE NEW YORK. The sheets are constructed with breathable fabric that stays wrinkle-free, stain resistant and provides year-round climate comfort. The deep corner pockets and all-around elastic fitted sheet hold the mattress corners tight without bunching. The Micro Twill Sheets are constructed with high quality, 220 thread count cotton that softens after each wash. Sheets are machine washable for easy and convenient care. Twin sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (96 in. L x 66 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 39 in. W) and 1-pillowcase (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Full sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (96 in. L x 81 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 54 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Queen sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (102 in. L x 94 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 60 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). King sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet (102 in. L x 112 in. W), 1-queen fitted sheet (80 in. L x 78 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 40 in. W). Color: Blue.