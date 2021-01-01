Advertisement
SWF Shirred Maxi Dress in Cognac. - size S (also in L, M, XS) SWF Shirred Maxi Dress in Cognac. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% tencel. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Smocked bust. Lightweight semi-sheer fabric. SWFR-WD84. SWFA2151. SWF consciously creates chic yet sweet pieces centered on versatility. Founder Desiree Deravi's collection draws inspiration from previous eras, while infusing designs with modern twists. The timeless pieces translate occasions and seasons so that they can be worn over and over again, while fitting the part every time. For the sophisticated boho babe, SWF specializes in free-flowing fabrics and signature prints that flatter the figure. In addition, SWF uses non-toxic dyes and naturally derived fabrics, proving that conscious clothing can also be cute!