From marchesa notte

Shirred Halter Hilo Day Dress - 14 - Also in: 12, 2, 6, 10, 8, 4, 0, 16

$446.25 on sale
($595.00 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

This leaf-print halter neck midi dress is sure to be a show stopper wherever you are heading to.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com