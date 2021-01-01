From original btc
Ship's Companionway Outdoor Ceiling Light by Original BTC - Color: Black - Finish: Brass - (BT-DP7203/BR/FR/WE)
Advertisement
The Ship's Companionway Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Original BTC brings a nautical touch to your backyards, patios, or master baths. It displays a handblown glass shade in a half-capsule profile that is encased within a brass cage. The flushmount firmly attaches the fixture against the ceiling with a complementing circular canopy. The cylindrical bulb holder within the shade can house a halogen bulb that delivers a warm, welcoming glow to brighten the space below. Peter Bowles had the expertise of 10 years in cutlery design and manufacturing before returning to the UK to start his company. His goal was to design and produce lights that will keep you comfortable for many years that were crafted using a century-old technique and modern technology. Mixing industrial style with modern sophistication, Original BTC has been creating fine lighting solutions for the contemporary lifestyle, hand-assembled in Oxford, England since 1990. Original BTC operates from their core values of quality, detail, and use of only the finest materials such as aluminum, chrome, and bone china to create beautifully unprocessed lights. Industrial, yet timeless, Original BTC offers an exclusive selection of table lights, floor lights, wall lights, and pendant incandescent and LED lights to redefine the mood of any space. Color: Black. Finish: Weathered Brass