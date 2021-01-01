Shiny Spice Gift Set

Indulge in our best sellers in a limited edition scent, Shiny Spice. This gift set is filled with luxury body care and home products that will fill you with joy. Packaged in a set that is beautifully dressed to make any moment special. Top notes: Lemon zest, cotton flowers, cinnamon Middle notes: Vanilla, white flowers, rose, water lily of the valley Base notes: Sandalwood, musk, white flowers Body Scrub 200g Shower Oil 300ml Body Lotion 100ml Butter Hand Cream 75ml Aroma 110ml Bath Ball 160g Wood Scoop