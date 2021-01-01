From gracie oaks
Shingleton Oval Metal Bucket Pot Planter
Advertisement
Features:Allergy-freeFor home or officeMaintenance freeProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: MetalMaterial Details: Color: SilverShape: OvalCapacity: Drainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: NoWith Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: Number of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: NoCover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Country of Origin: United StatesQuality Score: 0.5Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 6.5" H x 9.25" W x 5.5" D): 6.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 7" H x 12" W x 7.75" D): 7Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 14.5" W x 9.25" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 6.5" H x 9.25" W x 5.5" D): 9.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 7" H x 12" W x 7.75" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 14.5" W x 9.25" D): 14.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 6.5" H x 9.25" W x 5.5" D): 5.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 7" H x 12" W x 7.75" D): 7.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 8" H x 14.5" W x 9.25" D): 9.25Planter Base Diameter (Size: 8" H x 14.5" W x 9.25" D): 5.5Planter Base Diameter (Size: 7" H x 12" W x 7.75" D): 4.5Planter Base Diameter (Size: 6.5" H x 9.25" W x 5.5" D): 3.5Planter Top Diameter: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Width - Side to Side: Interior Depth - Front to Back: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight (Size: 6.5" H x 9.25" W x 5.5" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 7" H x 12" W x 7.75" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 8" H x 14.5" W x 9.25" D): 7Assembly:Assembled in USAInstallation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Size: 6.5" H x 9.25" W x 5.5" D