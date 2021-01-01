From shingles family awareness support ribbon

Shingles Family Awareness Mother Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Shingles support, Shingles Niece, Shingles nephew, Shingles son, Shingles daughter, Shingles baby, K12Shingles Mother, Shingles Mom, Shingles Mama, Mama, Mama awareness, Shingles family member, and Shin 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com