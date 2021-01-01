Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush - Black - Exclusive Ultra-soft IntelliFlex Bristles - Natural Boar Bristles Leave Hair Shiny And Smooth For All Hair Types - For Women, Men, Wet And Dry Hair

Wet Brush Shine Enhancer: Our Shine Enhancer is a shine-boosting brush that helps hair stay strong and healthy! Gently loosens knots, while spreading hairs natural oils for shiny strands, without pulling or snagging. Shine & Smooth: Natural boar bristles naturally remove impurities, reduce frizz and distribute hair's natural oils for a shiny and smooth finish. Painless Detangler: Exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles glide through tangles with ease. Minimizes pain and protects against split ends and breakage Your One & Only: The moment you use our Shine Enhancer, you'll feel the difference, and never want to try another hairbrush again. Dry Shampoo: Perfect for use with dry shampoo.