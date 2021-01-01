From physicians formula
Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eyeshadow Palette, Nude, 0.26 Ounces
Advertisement
CUSTOM EYESHADOW PALETTE: This versatile eyeshadow kit offers a modern twist on classic nude shades. Set of 9 eyeshadows lets you blend, highlight, & customize for everyday & dramatic looks! USE WET OR DRY: Rich, earth tones shades create a nude look with a glow of warmth. Use wet for more intense color & to transform the eyeshadow into a liner. Use dry for a softer, classic look. ALL EYES ON YOU: From our Murumuru Butter Collection of eyeshadow palettes, to our Eye Booster mascara & eyeliners, to our brow gels & eye primers, we have everything you need to keep all eyes on you. SENSITIVE SKIN CARE: Physician's Formula offers a full line of skin care & makeup for sensitive skin, including mascaras, lipsticks, concealers, eyeshadow palettes, bb creams, bronzers & primers. HEALTHY BEAUTY: All of our makeup & skincare products are hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin & eyes, & made without any of the 150+ known harsh ingredients found in other personal care items.