Elan Lighting Shima LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Gold - Size: 2 light

Crisp, beautiful slices of steel and light. Set off the rich contemporary character of your living and dining spaces with the sophisticated edge of the Shima LED Mini Pendant from Elan Lighting. A braided cable suspends the piece with a dash of stylish personality. Layers of oval-cut steel shifts handsomely in a cascading silhouette. The top and bottom ovals are filled out with a white acrylic diffuser that provides a gorgeous container for LED light. The light emits in a generous glow that amplifies the graceful curves of the design. Shape: Oval. Color: Gold. Finish: Champagne Gold