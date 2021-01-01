From laurel foundry modern farmhouse
Shiloh 96 fl oz. Serving Bowl
Every family home could use a few generously sized bowls to serve up homemade meals or tempt guests with candies at a family gathering. Like this neutral serving bowl, for instance: It's made from easy-care white ceramic in a gloss finish making it a sure fit for traditional coastal cottages and farmhouse kitchens alike. It's crafted from ceramic in a round silhouette that features two handles fashioned after wooden twigs for a naturally inspired touch. The handles also make it easy to serve up soups and sides tableside at dinnertime. We love how it holds up to 96 fl. oz., so it's just right for dishing out your home cooking family-style at your dining room table. Best of all, this serving bowl is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so meal time and prep are easy as pie.