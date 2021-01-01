Jaipur Shiloh Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug - Color: Cream - Size: 5 ft 3 " x 7 ft 6 "

Bring the effortless beauty of the Shiloh Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug by Jaipur to your home decor. Inspired by antique textiles, this rug showcases a subdued bohemian design that instantly adds warmth and texture to a room. Its blend of polypropylene and polyester offers a soft, luxurious feel while remaining durable and resilient in high-traffic areas. A soothing combination of colors complements its sharp geometric motif while blending seamlessly into various indoor or outdoor settings. Shape: Rectangular. Tags: Modern Rugs, Designer Rugs, Contemporary Rugs Color: Cream. Additional Color: Tribal Dark Gray and Cream.