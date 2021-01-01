From royal canin
Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food, 3-oz, case of 4
Royal Canin Shih Tzu Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your Shih Tzu pure breed. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your small breed with specific nutrients to help small dogs thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture that’s easy for your toy breed to eat. EPA and DHA from fish oil promote healthy skin and coat. And to support your Shih Tzu’s heart health, this Shih Tzu dog food contains nutrients like sodium, taurine, and L-carnitine to help keep his heart healthy and strong. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult Dry Dog Food for a tasty meal that’s sure to please picky eaters and your little lion’s appetite.