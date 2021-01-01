From wolverine
Wolverine ShiftPLUS Work LX 6 Alloy-Toe Boot
Advertisement
The Wolverine ShiftPLUS Work LX 6 Alloy-Toe Boot has the toughness of a work boot with the comfort of a sneaker. Lace-up work boot with an alloy safety toe that meets ASTM F2413-18 M I/75 C/75 EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. Premium waterproof full grain leather upper. Breathable waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements while allowing moisture to escape for drier, more comfortable foot environment. ForgeTek direct-attach construction for durability and flexibility. Moisture-wicking mesh lining for a comfortable interior fit. Removable full-cushion low density PU footbed molds to your foot. Dynamic Wolverine DuraSpring cushioning midsole resists compression for long-lasting comfort. Nylon shank adds extra strength. Durable rubber outsole with lug pattern grips the ground and is oil and slip resistant that meets ASTM F1677-2005 MARK II standards. Rated Dry .68/Wet .46/ Oil .40/Oil Wet .36. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 5.4 oz Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.