Shiftloc Ivory 12 X 15 Area Rug

Part of Shiftloc Collection from NourisonIvory FinishMachine MadeFabric content: 90% PVC, 10% Polyester .Nourison's Shiftloc rug pad gives your area rug affordable protection for hard surfaces like tile and hard wood, keeping your rugs in place without tape or tacky residue. By reducing, each rug pad helps your favorite rug last longer and stay fresher while also keeping your favorite rooms safer. The open-weave design of each pad helps hold the rug in place, while also providing improved air circulation to minimize moisture and help vacuums perform better.