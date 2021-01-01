From nourison
Nourison Shift-Loc 8 x 10 Rectangular Rug Pad | 99446140159
10 Year guarantee. Will retain non-slip properties, with proper care. Rug pads hold rugs in place, helping prevent bunching and slipping. Rug pads protect the rug's weave, extending the life of the rug, and protecting your investment. Rug pads provide extra padding, increasing comfort, insulation and sound proofing in the home. Quality polyester fabric coated with a high-grade vinyl compound provides super gripping power to keep rugs securely in place. Provides superior, ultra-thick cushioning to prevent pile crush and extend rug life. Cut with household scissors to perfectly fit your rug! fire-retardant and moth-proofed. Open weave allows ventilation for vacuuming and moisture evaporation. Will not stain or discolor any type of floor. For use with hard surface flooring. All sizes are approximate. Use size represents standard rug range. Firm grip pad can be cut with household scissors to custom fit your rug.