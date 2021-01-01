Shiba Inu Dog Mom Bleached Messy Bun Leopard Women Pet Lover T-Shirt

This trendy Bleached #ShibaInumom tee has a cool design of a Dog Mom Life Featuring Messy Bun Hair & Bandana Leopard Print is shown, funny tshirt for fur dog paw who likes parks walking doggie/puppy training doggy walking or celebrating Shiba Inu adoption Cute Shiba Inu Mom outfit tee for any dog lover, whisperer, walker, owner,sitter, mom mama mommy grandma granny gigi autnie sister, aunt who loves dogs, pets, gift idea for Christmas, Mother's Day, Birthday this tee looks great with dog owner accessories Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem