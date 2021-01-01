Shey Couture Genuine Blue Topaz and Diamond-Accent Sterling Silver 14K Gold Earrings, One Size , Blue

Gorgeous genuine blue topaz stones and diamond-accents fashioned in sterling silver with 14K gold accents add elegance and subtle sparkle to these dangle earrings.Metal: Sterling silver with 14K gold accentsStones: 2mm round genuine blue topazOther Stones: Diamond-accentsSetting: MarquiseBack: LeverbackDimensions: 14x29mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedSome diamonds may consist of fewer than 17 facets.Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.