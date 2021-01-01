From micro flannel
Micro Flannel Sherpa Reverse King Amethyst Electric Heated Blanket, Purple
A decadently cozy blanket, our Micro Flannel Reverse to Sherpa Electric Blanket will help you rest easy at night. Take control of the temperature with 8 secure heat settings and a programmable timer. Large-number backlit controllers are "Easy to Read, Easy to Use" with automatic dimmers to prevent sleep disruption and 16 foot cords for easy connection. Queen and King sizes include 2 dual-controllers for shared, customizable comfort. Micro Flannel Sherpa-Backed Electric Blankets are entirely wired from top to bottom and side to side, and the warmth from this blanket can reach every corner of the bed. Soft wire technology is enclosed between dampening cloth, down alternative fibers, and layers of Micro Flannel to mask the feel of tough, uncomfortable wires among the luxuriously soft fabric. Tac-Tite technology helps prevent shifting wires for enduring warmth and comfort. While traditional cotton flannel shrinks and pills, Micro Flannel is long-lasting with easy care properties. Made of 100% woven and knit polyester fabric, Micro Flannel does not shrink, pill, or fade and resists wrinkling. Fast wash and quick dry, Micro Flannel saves time and energy in the machine. With a committed customer service team and 5 year warranty, Shavel Home Products takes your warmth and comfort as seriously as you do. Micro Flannel is a registered trademark of Shavel Home Products, patent pending. Color: Amethyst.