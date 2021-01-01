Sheltie Shelties, Happy Fall Cheetah Pumpkin Sheltie Mom T-Shirt

Do you love Shelties and the Fall? You'll love this pretty, colorful animal print pumpkin and Sheltie design Pumpkins and Shelties Happy Fall. Beautiful colorful pumpkins and adorable Sheltie make this the perfect cute Sheltie design. Great way to show your love for Shelties while wishing everyone Happy Fall! Perfect choice for Sheltie mom or for Sheltie lovers of all ages, all Sheltie owners. Anyone who loves Shetland Sheepdogs will love this unique fall design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem