Improve the look and feel of your home with something both useful and delectable with this lovely end table. Its contemporary design will surely be an outstanding decoration as well. This end table is superbly made from high grade MDF and wood. It's a long-lasting piece, certain to serve you well for years to come. Not to mention that you can use it both as an end table and an additional storage space. Additionally, this end table has a drawer for all the little things you need to keep stored. It has a top made from manufactured wood and a base made from a mix of solid and manufactured wood. The thorough attention devoted to details in this bench and its obvious quality will add a flare of creativity to the ambiance of your home. As for measurements, they are 24' for height, 16' for width, and 12' for depth, and it weighs 10 pounds. It's slim and lightweight, perfect for the smaller spaces of your home. It would fit great in your hallway, living room, or lounge, for example, and requires assembly. HomeRoots Shelly Graphite Wood End Table in Off-White | 319745