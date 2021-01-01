Enhance the ambiance of your home, while getting a bunch of extra space and impressing your friends, with this lovely accent cabinet. You can also use it as a side or end table if you wish to. This charming accent cabinet is truly one of a kind and displays a gorgeous mix of contemporary and classic, which grants your home a lovely feel. Its fascinating design will surely be a marvelous adornment to your interior. This accent cabinet is expertly made from high grade MDF and wood. It's long-lasting and certain to serve you well for years to come. Moreover, this accent cabinet has a door with a faceted glass knob that resembles a crystal. Use it to store and organize all the little things you wish not to show openly, such as keeping kitchen supplies. Not to mention that the cabinet body is framed by mirror panels. It's ideal for putting away your TV components, games, books, and other belongings, and you can make it look even better by putting a lamp, or some photos on top of it. You can place it in anywhere in your home. As for measurements, they are 23.5' for height, 19.7' for width, and 13' for depth, and it weighs 36 pounds. It requires assembly. HomeRoots Shelly Antique White Wood End Table in Off-White | 294666