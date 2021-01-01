Baxton Studio Sheldon 3-Drawer Grey Nightstand (27.6 in. H x 15.7 in. W x 12.6 in. D)

With a crisp, contemporary outline, the Sheldon nightstand brings modern convenience to your bedside. Made in China, this nightstand is constructed from sturdy wood featuring a neutral grey finish that complements any interior style. 3-drawers provide secure storage for bedside essentials while reserving the tabletop for nightly use. Woven synthetic rattan drawer faces lend vintage charm. Fully assembled, the Sheldon features inset detailing that lends visual depth and showcases fine craftsmanship. One antique brass finished metal knob completes the look, making the Sheldon nightstand a fantastic upgrade to the modern home.