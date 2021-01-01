From sand & stable
Shelby Two Piece White Stamped Metal Vases
This lovely vase set is handcrafted iron in a distressed white finish with a floral stamped design. The stylish metal vases have a vintage flair with a floral and square stamped design. The set includes two vases that are identical in style, but not in size. The vases are the perfect centerpieces for your mantle, entryway, or dining room. The metal vases are designed for artificial floral and branches. The vases are not waterproof.