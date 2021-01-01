Shelburne Blanche Medium Standard Bed Pillow
Description
Features:Fabric: 60% Bamboo/40% PolyesterMachine WashableHypoallergenicSize: StandardSleep Position: SideComfort Level: MediumFill Material: Polyester / PolyfillColor: WhiteCover Material: Rayon from Bamboo;PolyesterCover Material Details: 60% Bamboo/40% PolyesterRemovable Cover: NoPillowcase Included: NoGusseted Edge: NoCooling Technology: NoAntimicrobial: NoBed Bug Resistant: NoMachine Washable: YesProduct Type: Bed PillowCover Thread Count: 280Dimensions:Overall Width - Top to Bottom: 19Overall Length - Side to Side: 29Overall Thickness - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 1