Give your bedroom a fresh, modern look with the Shefield comforter set from Chic Home. The face of the comforter features an intricate metallic gold tone lattice pattern print and includes a design coordinated pillow sham. Decorate your bedspread with the included throw pillows (one with an inspirational \"Stay Strong\" message and one with a ruched design) or mix and match with your own to create a look that is all yours. Chic Home Design Shefield 4-Piece Grey Twin Comforter Set in Gray | BCS23988-LW