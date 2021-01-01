From bellini home and gardens
BELLINI HOME AND GARDENS Sheffield Brown 8-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Set with Antique Beige Linen Cushions
Our Sheffield collection brings beauty to relaxed outdoor dining and seating. mixed-brown colored, all-weather wicker is handwoven over an aluminum frame. Comfortable cushioned pieces in L formation make it easy to create the ultimate chat room. This sectional sofa set is light enough to move around and easy to be placed in an endless number of configurations, suitable for any sized space. Extra-deep seating and thick back-support cushions create the ultimate outdoor seating experience. Seat cushion covers are easily removed for cleaning and maintenance. High-resiliency 100% solution-dyed olefin feature foam core wrapped in plush polyester for extra comfort and durability. The set is finished off with a stylish center table. A large square table creates a centerpiece for the sectional. Our versatile table with its height, may be used for dining as well as a chat/coffee table. This beautiful center table is covered with an all-weather maintenance-free wood look table-top for both style and ease of cleaning. In order to keep you safe, the table has no umbrella hole. Sheffield seats 10 or more when configured as a corner sectional, 2 chairs and 2 stools.