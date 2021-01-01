From woven trends
Sheer Grommet Single Curtain Panel
Searching for that perfect pick-me-up in your kitchen or powder room? Look no further! This classic curtain tie-up shade instantly ups the charm of your spa-worthy space without blocking out any of that must-have sunlight. Woven from 100% polyester, in a solid color, it features a simple ruffled design that beautifully blends right into your space. It measures 58" wide by 63" long. The curtain rod is not included with this product. They work seamlessly in any interior and layer beautifully with curtains to diffuse the light, cutting glare and allowing you to see through them while still offering privacy. Added lining offers more privacy and a fuller appearance, while the luxurious sheen and tone provide a touch of sophistication to your decor. Easy to hang, this tier pair and valance set updates any decor into subtle glamour. Though its solid hue may seem understated, ruffled details give this design a dash of distinction. We also love that this curtain has no chemical coatings or toxic smell, and is machine washable for simple care. Try our darcy curtains in your own home and enjoy the old-fashioned, yet updated feeling they will bring! Curtain Color: Black