From allsaints
AllSaints Sheer
Advertisement
Step out in style in the vintage-inspired AllSaints Sheer, leather low top trainers with a distressed finish. They feature a timeless lace-up construction with a contrasting ankle panel. Lace-up construction. Distressed finish. Contrasting ankle panel. Leather upper. Leather lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in Portugal. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.