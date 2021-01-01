From allsaints

AllSaints Sheer

$125.15 on sale
($218.00 save 43%)
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

Step out in style in the vintage-inspired AllSaints Sheer, leather low top trainers with a distressed finish. They feature a timeless lace-up construction with a contrasting ankle panel. Lace-up construction. Distressed finish. Contrasting ankle panel. Leather upper. Leather lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in Portugal. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com