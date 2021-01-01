Sheep Wool Felt Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Cover: 100% Wool feltFill: 100% PolyesterMachine washColor: PinkProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowSubject: FashionTitle: Animals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: PinkShape: SquarePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Number of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Weather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: No Decorative AdditionEdge Type: Standard/No Edge TypeTheme: WildlifeContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Do not use strong liquid cleaners; Tumble Dry; Iron Safe: YesWashing Method: Machine washDrying Method: Tumble dryIron Safe : YesLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: MalePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In IndiaAreas of Support: NeckSpefications:CE Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoNOMITE Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: YesCPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Made Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: YesResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCertiPUR-US Certified: YesGREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12Overall Width - Side to Side: 12Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: