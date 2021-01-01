From safavieh
Safavieh Sheep Skin Collection SHS121E Handmade Rustic Glam Genuine Pelt 3.4-inch Extra Thick Area Rug, 3'7" x 5'11", Ivory / Smoke Grey
[Perfect for any Room]: Available in sizes for any space, this rug is the pinnacle of luxurious style for rustic, boho, glam, farmhouse, contemporary, or transitional types of décor [Quality Product]: Genuine natural premium sheepskin pelt is undyed, unique, and unaltered from the slight variations that add organic qualities to your rug [Versatile Decorating]: Multifunctional rug works beautifully on the floor in the bedroom, living room, or home office; Use also as a seat cushion or decorative accent on the bed, sofa, chaise lounge, bench, or club chair [Luxurious Pile]: Features a 3.4-inch comfortable and luxurious flowing pile thickness for cushioned fluffy softness underfoot [Trusted Brand]: Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today