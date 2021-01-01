From saint laurent
Saint Laurent Small Shearling Puffer Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent's small Puffer shoulder bag is crafted of soft shearling. The French label finishes this style at the front with iconic YSL metal plaque. Flap front with snap closure Interior slip pocket Shearling Fully lined Fur type: Dyed shearling Fur origin: Spain Made in Italy SIZE Adjustable, chain-link shoulder strap, 11" to 20.5" drop 11.5"W x 6.75"H x 4.2"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent's groundbreaking styles have become iconic cultural and artistic references, and its founder, the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, secured a reputation as one of the twentieth centurys foremost designers. Part of the Kering Group, the House kept true to its identity of absolute modernity and fashion authority. Under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, appointed in April 2016, the House offers a broad range of womens and mens ready-to-wear products, leather goods, shoes, jewelry and eyewear. It is also a major force in fragrances and cosmetics. Handbags - Ysl Handbags > Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saint Laurent. Color: Natural Beige.