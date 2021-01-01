Shea Vanity Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (H410302-AGB)

The Shea Vanity Light by Mitzi by Hudson Valley uses nature and geometry as inspiration for its gorgeous design. A firm square backplate made of Steel frames the fixture, presenting a clean, angular aesthetic. Supported by the backdrop is a Glass floral pattern, with graceful petals surrounding the bulb. The curves of the Glass contrast the firm lines of the Steel, accentuating the delicate and geometric aesthetics. Light passes unencumbered from the bulb, flooding a useful glow into the room and also washing over the various dimensions of the supporting frame. Overflowing with contemporary class, the Shea Vanity Light presents incomparable style and charm. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass