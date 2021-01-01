Tree Hut Shea Sugar Exfoliating Body Scrub Vitamin C, 18 Oz.

Advertisement
Experience an intense exfoliation and reveal soft, glowing skin with the glow-boosting scent of Vitamin C! Made with Sugar, Shea Butter, Vitamin C, Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) and an array of natural oils like Grapefruit, Evening Primrose, Avocado, Macadamia, Sweet Almond, Safflower and Orange Oils. Deeply nourish and balance skin’s hydration to help restore skin's natural glow. Exfoliating body scrub removes dull, dry skin to reveal glowing, soft, smooth skin. Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrubs are effective exfoliating body scrubs that remove dull, dry skin to reveal glowing, soft, smooth skin. Vitamin C is a powerhouse antioxidant that is known to help boost skin for a brighter, firmer and even-tone appearance. Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) is known to help to reveal a fresher-looking, tone and texture. Grapefruit Oil helps aid in removing build-up in the pores while balancing skin. Sugar is Tree Hut’s natural exfoliant that effectively polishes away dead skin while helping to boost circulation to the skin surface. Natural Shea Butter is known to deeply moisturize, nourish and soften dry, skin while helping to promote elasticity. Natural oils condition skin to help prevent dryness and balance hydration for a refined, healthy glow. Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrubs feature a 6-oil blend of: Avocado Oil, Macadamia Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Safflower Oil.