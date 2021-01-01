From l'occitane
Shea Butter Bergamot Extra-Gentle Soap 1.7 oz.
Enriched with shea butter, celebrated for its softening and nourishing properties, our scented body soap comfortably cleanses the skin while enveloping it in the subtle aroma of bergamot. Our Shea Bergamot favorites channel the first sip of Earl Grey tea, both comforting and warm, with an infusion of bergamot zest and a squeeze of lemon. Aromatic notes mix together to create an inviting experience topped with light-as-can-be moisture.. About this range: Enrich your shower and bath experience with our sensorial products inspired by Provence and formulated using natural ingredients. Our complete selection includes soaps, shower gels, exfoliators and bubble baths. Don't forget to check out refills and travel sizes for your favorite items!