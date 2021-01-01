She Shadow II - Wrapped Canvas Painting Print
Description
Marvelously modern, this painting features a stone-faced beauty in watercolor-like brushstrokes of pink, black, yellow, red, and brown. Hand-assembled by highly trained craftsmen in the USA, this painting is printed on artist-quality wrapped canvas for a museum-worthy look that’s sure to inspire compliments. Best of all, it comes complete with hanging hardware included, so it’s effortlessly easy to add it to your wall as soon as it arrives. Make it yours: add it as the focal point to fill that bare wall space, or incorporate it amongst existing wall art - it’s just *that* versatile.Features:Artist quality canvasEasy to hang, hardware includedHand-assembled by highly trained craftsmenArtist-quality canvasHand-assembled by highly trained craftspeopleProduct Type: PaintingPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: GicleeColor: Pink/Brown/Dark Green/Yellow/WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Grace PoppOrientation: VerticalSize: Shape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: PeopleAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: N/AOther Transportation Type: NoSports & Sports Teams: N/AOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: N/AOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: N/AOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: N/AOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: N/ACities: N/AOther Cities: NoCountries: N/AOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: N/AOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Watercolor PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: femme landscape, woman, lady, person, figure, figurative, feminine, contemporary, abstract, art, artwork, painted, paint, watercolor, water color, watercolourTitle: She Shadow IIBatteries Needed: NoBattery Type: Number of Batteries: Country of Origin - Additional Details: One Of A Kind: NoEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamTextual Art Transcript: Discoverability: HiddenStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: CE Certified: UKCA Marked: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 8" W x 1.25" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.25" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.25" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 24" W x 1.25" D): 36Overall Height