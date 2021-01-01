She eats for two I drink for three expectant dads T-Shirt

Are you expecting dad or expectant dad? Do you become parents? Are you pregnant and expectant mother in pregnancy and are looking for a gift for the husband on Father's Day? Great for pregnancy announcement. Are you thirsty and like to go alcohol and beer drinking on Mallorca? Funny and funny motif saying for men and women as a gift for Christmas and birthday. Fun and funny gift idea for men and women. She eats for two. I drink for three. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem