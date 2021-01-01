From thermee micro flannel

Shavel Thermee Micro Flannel Reverse to Sherpa Comforter Set, Slate Grey, Twin (THRSHCMTWSGR)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Comfy Nights: Snuggle into the high loft warmth and luxurious softness of our Slate Grey Micro Flannel comforter set; When you demand the softest bedding, this set, complete with sham, will deliver Warmth And Softness: To keep you even more comfortable while you sleep, we took the anti-pill softness of our Micro Flannel fabric and added it to the classic coziness of our comforters and shams Upgrade Your Bedding: Our selection of plush, soft, high quality comforters are constructed using durable, warm, and decadent Micro Flannel fabric; Choose from colors, patterns, or geometric prints Comfort Zone: Keep cozy and warm all year long with our line of high quality Micro Flannel sheets, blankets, comforters, coverlets, quilt sets, throws, electrically heated blankets, and much more A Tradition Of Quality: With our products, you'll find the kind of beautiful, luxurious, unique textiles that will make anywhere you rest your head feel just like home no matter where life takes you

