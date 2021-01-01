Shattuck 1 - Light Single Dome LED Pendant
Description
Features:Constructed from iron and acrylic1 Light LEDBulb included and bulb wattage: 8 Watts1-Light geometric led pendant in a black finishFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: DomeNumber of Lights: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: BlackShade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: BlackHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: Metal;PlasticGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: Swag Light: NoIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 8Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 300Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 82Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Power Source: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: AdultSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: RodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:QAI certified - QAI tested and approved assuring both safety and qualityCE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: RoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 2.2Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 78Body Height - Top to Bottom: 4Body Width - Side to Side: 8.8Body Depth - Front to Back: 8.8Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 4Shade Width - Side to Side: 8.8Shade Depth - Front to Back: 8.8Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:5 Year warrantyProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: