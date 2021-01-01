From hashtag home

'Shattered Sammansatt' - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print in Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring bold geometric design to your walls with this graphic art print, showcasing black and gray triangles inspires by shattered glass. This image is giclee printed on artist-grade cotton canvas using premium ultra-fade inks, then professionally stretched and gallery wrapped over a North American pine wood frame for a museum-worthy display. Made in the USA, this piece arrives fully assembled and ready to hang right out of the box with wall-mounting hardware included. Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com