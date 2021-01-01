'Shattered Sammansatt' - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print in Black

Bring bold geometric design to your walls with this graphic art print, showcasing black and gray triangles inspires by shattered glass. This image is giclee printed on artist-grade cotton canvas using premium ultra-fade inks, then professionally stretched and gallery wrapped over a North American pine wood frame for a museum-worthy display. Made in the USA, this piece arrives fully assembled and ready to hang right out of the box with wall-mounting hardware included. Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.75" D