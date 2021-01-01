From shark teeth fossil lover gifts
Shark Teeth Fossil Gift Paleontologist Collector Tote Bag
Advertisement
The Shark Teeth Fossil Present is for paleontologist or geologist collectors who love to collect Teeth Fossils from the Sharks. You love paleontology or geology and are a Fossil Hunter? Then you will love this one too! The So Many Shark Teeth So little Time Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.