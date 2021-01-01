Shark and Swimmers Shark Tshirts and Marine Gifts Shark Lover Swim Fast Beach House Decor Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Shark decoration gift for shark lovers, shark researchers, surfers, sailors, marine biologists, swimmers, lifeguards, and island dwellers. Did you survive another day sharing this planet with sharks? Yay! Relax with this pillow! Beach house decoration for shark lovers. Sharks are fascinating! If you love sharks, this shark decorative pillow was made for you. Love mako sharks, great white sharks, bull sharks, tiger sharks? Love shark movies? Decorate with this blue pillow! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only