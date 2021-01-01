Shark Heartbeat T-Shirt | Shark Lovers | Fin | Ocean Animal

Do you love sharks? Are sharks your spirit animal and not only for that one week. Jawsome! This Shark Novelty Shirt with the words I'm Jawsome is for shark men and women. The Great White Shark graphic tee will be your new favorite Shark Themed Tee Shirt. Wearing this shirt will make you feel awesome. Forget fish, sharks are the kings of the ocean & you and your friends love them. You love all sharks whether it's a bull shark, mako shark, and anything in between. Great gift for a Elasmobranchologist Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem