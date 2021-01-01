Gay Cloths Gift Proud LGBT-Q Pride Ally Shark Gay Pride Retro Ocean Animal LGBT-Q Proud Ally Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Support equality and human rights by getting this shark apparel! This vintage wild-life design is perfect for your gay mom, dad, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, or best-friend that loves beach, sea, and ocean animals Be a proud gay and get this shark apparel! It's a great way to make statement and show your love for LGBT-Q community. It's a nice gift for ally men or women or for zoo-keepers or shark researchers for birthday, christmas, or pride month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only