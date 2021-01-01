From polo ralph lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Shark Embroidered Patch Hoodie
Made from soft fleece, this hoodie is defined by its unique accents, including embroidered flowers, colorful beading, and chambray and bandanna print patches. Attached drawstring hood Long sleeves Rib-knit cuffs and hem Pullover style Front kangaroo pouch Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with classic Americana style, Ralph Lauren started his collection of brands in 1967 with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house remains the epitome of effortless, yet refined dressing. The line's sweaters, trousers, dresses and more are both versatile and timeless. Modern Collections - Polo Ralph Lauren > Polo Ralph Lauren > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Polo Ralph Lauren. Color: Carolina Blue. Size: Large.