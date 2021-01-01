NANA Shared Prong w/side stones Mothers Ring 1 to 6 Stones 10k Rose Gold - Size 12 - stone 2

This classic 'band' design ring measures approximately 3.5mm wide all the way around the ring. Crafted in precious 10kt Rose Gold, this ring will sit perfectly on it's own, or could also be layered against another band style ring like a wedding band.The gift of Family Jewelry is the creation of an heirloom that will be treasured by the special Mom in your life. It is a lasting legacy that celebrates the lives of those she loves.Your ring will be delivered in elegant gift packaging. If you should have any questions please feel free to our customer service department 1-800-709-9445 M-F 10a-6p CST, or Saturday 11a-6p.