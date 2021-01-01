Shapes Shower Curtain White - Threshold

From threshold
For functional style with a touch of minimalist flair, update your bathroom with the Shapes Shower Curtain from Threshold™. In a neutral off-white color that mixes easily with your existing decor, this fabric shower curtain features an allover pattern of dot grids and lines in black for added interest and a subtle look. The buttonhole top pairs easily with your choice of hanging hardware, while the durable 100percent cotton fabric and machine-washable construction will help you keep this curtain looking its best well into the future. We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.